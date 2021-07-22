As male and female flag bearers from every delegation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games prepare to take the field for a historic Opening Ceremony, relive the storied history of American female flag bearers.
USA Women’s Basketball star Sue Bird and USA Baseball infielder Eddy Alvarez will be the United States' flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. The picks were announced on the "Today" show Wednesday.
The International Olympic Committee changed its policy last year to allow each nation to have one male and one female flag bearer. The move is meant to promote gender equality.
In an interview with NBC, Bird said it was an honor to be chosen by her teammates.
"It's almost surreal. You know, a lot of times through the years, I've been asked what my favorite Olympic memory is, of course, winning gold medals is number one," said Bird, who's won four gold medals with the team. "But you know, outside of that, and it's my answer, like true to form I swear, is when dawn Staley, who's now my coach, who was a teammate in 2004, got selected to be the flag bearer."
"It was the coolest thing, because in my first Olympics, we got to be at the front of the line," Bird said. "So Dawn is carrying the flag, the rest of the team got to be right behind her. And I got to, like, in essence experience what that was to lead an entire delegation into a stadium. So to be the one actually selected is, it's pretty crazy for me."