Residents in 16 Kentucky counties are currently eligible for for FEMA disaster assistance following the Dec. 10-11 storms and tornadoes.
According to FEMA, here are some reasons residents may not qualify for federal assistance:
- There is more than one application filed in a household.
FEMA is unable to verify that you are the homeowner.
- FEMA will only consider one application per household.
- FEMA requires proof of ownership from survivors who apply for disaster assistance. However, there is an appeal process where you can prove ownership of a residence.
- Examples of documents that you can submit in your appeal include: Deed or title, mortgage document, homeowner's insurance documentation, property tax receipt or tax bill, manufactured home certificate or title, home purchase contracts and last will and testament (and death certificate) naming you the heir to their property
- FEMA could not verify your occupancy.
- FEMA verifies occupancy using public and government records or by using documents submitted with an application. FEMA may also verify occupancy during the inspection.
- FEMA could not verify your identity.
- FEMA verifies your identity using public and government records or by using documents submitted with an application.
- The damaged home may not be your primary residence.
- FEMA will not consider more than one primary residence per survivor.
- You have not submitted required documents or information.
- Read emails from FEMA carefully before appealing or applying for assistance.
- Insufficient damage
- If FEMA deems your home safe to occupy you will not receive assistance.
- You do not want to move while repairs are being made.
- If you said at the time of inspection that you’re not willing to move while your damaged home is being repaired, you will not be eligible for FEMA temporary rental assistance.
- You have no damage to your home.
- If you applied for FEMA assistance but your home has no disaster-caused damage your application will not be accepted.
- A FEMA inspector was unable to reach you at the contact information you provided
- You must return FEMA phone calls in a timely manner.
- You failed to meet with the inspector.
The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Feb. 11. Click here to learn more about the FEMA appeal process.