Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE LAKE WIND ADVISORY, NORTH WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH EXPECTED. FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FOR THE LAKE WIND ADVISORY, FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING. FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&

