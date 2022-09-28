ILLINOIS — Income guidelines have increased for the Women's Infants and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program, allowing more families in Illinois to qualify.
According to a Wednesday release from the Southern 7 Health Department, a family of four can now earn up to $51,338 and still qualify for WIC. Qualifying families will receive a WIC EBT card. The card is loaded with food benefits each month, which can be spent at participating grocers in Illinois, the release says.
Lower income women and children face nutritional risk. The WIC program is meant to supplement families' diets. In conjunction with food benefits, the WIC program also provides breast-feeding promotion and referrals to health and social services.
To qualify for WIC, families must: meet income guidelines, be pregnant or breastfeeding, and have an infant or children up to age 5.
WIC is a federally funded program, the release explains, and it's funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. WIC is available at each Southern 7 Health Clinic.
If you would like more information on getting WIC through the Southern 7 Health Department, you can call (618) 634-2297, visit their website, or download the Southern 7 App.