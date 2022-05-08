She's just seven years old and already has conquered her 25th surgery.
Braeleigh Jeters of Wickliffe was born with a rare genetic disorder known as Apert Syndrome, a fusion of one chromosome. In her case, the result was a clover leaf skull. The bones in her face did not grow properly.
Her grandmother Carol Ardelean explains, her journey through dozens of surgeries began when she was just eight weeks old. The most recent served to help her breathe and overall, allow her to have a more normal life.
"We are just going to enjoy life for a little while," said Ardelean.
Ardelean called this most recent surgery 'a monster." Doctor's had to break bones in Braeleigh's face to open up her airways. Her Doctor, Devon Griner explained while the surgery was life-threatening, the risk of not having it would have also been life threatening. He explained, Apert Syndrome the face doesn't grow outward.
"What we want to do in this case is make sure she has all the surgical interventions she needs so that she can grow properly, that her brain can develop properly, and so that she can be functionally independent," said Dr. Griner. "One of the hard parts of this is knowing when to operate and when not to operate because you can fix a child's face and break their soul. So we need to make sure that we are timing this right, not only timing this right for her physically but so that we are also nourishing her soul."
"I pray that she realizes that all of these surgeries were needed and it wasn't something that we did just for appearance," said Ardelean. "She's already a role model for all of these other children and families."
The surgery took place March 17th in Salt Lake City. For several months, Braeleigh must wear a Rigid External Device. The family has to turn the screws several times daily as she heals. The process can be stressful.
"We fight daily about washing her face, about brushing her teeth," laughs Ardelean. "We have to turn the screws several times each day and keep them clean. The healing is going really, really well."
Ardelean says they are thankful to be home with the hardest part behind them, and now there's no stopping this tough little girl
"She's Braeleigh," said Ardelean. "I'll just be sitting here staring at her and sometimes I cry because I think she is so amazing."
Braeleigh gets the 'RED' device off on June 16th. That just happens to be her 8th birthday.
She'll celebrate with a unicorn birthday party, and her favorite meal: chicken fingers and fries. It is something she has not been able to eat since the surgery.
Braeleigh may need several more minor surgeries as she grows up.
The family wants to thank everyone in the community for their support.
Braeleigh is one of four children in Kentucky with Apert Syndrome. The genetic disorder shows up in about one in 70,000 births.
