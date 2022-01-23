WICKLIFFE, KY- A little girl from Wickliffe is about to undergo her 25th surgery at only seven years old. She has a rare condition known as Apert Syndrome that affects the growth of her skull.
Now, her family wants to share her story to promote kindness and hope.
“She is absolutely the strongest human being I've ever met and she has been since day one,” said her Grandmother, Carol Ardelean.
In fact, when Local 6 met the spunky young lady, she was wearing a shirt that said "Strong.”
“She’s superwoman,” said her Dr. Devan Griner. “She’s pretty much a miracle.”
Ardelean says in most ways, Braeleigh is just like any other 7 year old, she’s smart and full of love. Apert Syndrome however, affects her appearance, something that can be difficult for a child.
“Apert children are special,” said Ardelean. “We found out she was special when my daughter was six months pregnant.”
Braeleigh is one of four children in Kentucky with Apert Syndrome. It is a genetic disorder that shows up in about one in 70,000 births that mainly impacts the skull.
“Apert Syndrome is the fusion of one chromosome and when that chromosome fuses it tells the body how it's bones should form,” she said. “In Braeleigh’s case it is what is called a cloverleaf skull.”
When Braeleigh was eight weeks old she had her first two of what would become dozens of intense surgeries. The next one is set for March.
“This is going to be the 25th surgery and it’s a monster,” said Ardelean. “It’s terrifying. They will break all of the bones in the upper jaw to the eyebrow.”
This time Braeleigh will wear a ‘RED’ device which stands for ‘rigid external device’ while the bones heal.
“As the RED is on her face we've got screws that we have to run to bring her mid-face out a little bit,” said Ardelean. “She has no sinus passages so this will help open up her sinus passages.”
The surgery will take place in Salt Lake City by Braeleigh’s longtime Doctor, Devan Griner.
“This next one is difficult because instead of working on the skull we are actually working on face,” said Dr. Griner. “One of the things in Apert Syndrome is the face doesn't grow out and the problem with that is that it kind of crunches everything back and it really restricts the airway. It’s really hard for her to breathe right now. The most emotional part is now is the human connection. It is the terror in the mom or the caretaker’s eyes.”
“The risk of the surgery is life threatening. The risk of not having the surgery is life threatening,” said Ardelean.
It’s a chance the family says they have to take once again, to give Braeleigh a chance to see all her dreams come true. Now they share their story to remind others that faith can overcome every fear, and when you see someone who appears different to always be kind.
“She has given people throughout the world hope,” said Ardelean.
Apert Syndrome also affects the hands and shoulders.
The family was able to get her surgeries covered by insurance.
After the surgery in March, she will need several more.
