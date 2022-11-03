CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Wickliffe man is facing charges of 4th degree assault and 2nd degree wanton endangerment following a Wednesday incident near the Carlisle County River Bottoms.
According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, deputies were contacted regarding a missing woman on Nov. 2. Deputies were told 45-year-old Donald Deweese had gone trail-riding with the woman —his girlfriend— on the Carlisle County Trail Systems, but returned without her.
Deputies say, when questioned, Deweese stated he left her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River.
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office and Carlisle County Rescue Squad responded to the bottoms area of the trails to search for the woman. First responders found her after hearing her screaming for help around 5:30 a.m.
Deputies say she was treated at the scene, and evidence found there suggested a physical assault had taken place. Deputies say when they found Deweese again at 7 a.m. — asleep in his home — he admitted to assaulting the woman.
Deputies say he was then arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.