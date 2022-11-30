WICKLIFFE, KY — The city of Wickliffe is hosting an Open House and Christmas tree lighting Saturday afternoon.
The open house will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wickliffe Visitor Center. It will include a showing of Deena and Sippi pottery.
Teresa Morris Salonimer shared photos of some of the pottery that will be on display with Local 6. She tells us these pottery lines were initially made in a Paducah plant in the 1940s before the company's operations moved to Arlington and Wickliffe. The pottery that will be displayed during the open house was made in Wickliffe and Arlington.
Then, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the city says folks can enjoy music and refreshments in the Wickliffe Courthouse Square.
The city says all are welcome to attend the event, which will cap off with the Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m.