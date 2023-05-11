BENTON, KY — Nearly one year after the shooting death of Calloway County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jody Cash, his widow and another deputy involved in the incident have filed a lawsuit against officials with the Marshall and Calloway County Sheriff's Offices.

Editor's Note The lawsuit, in its entirety, is included at the end of this article. The suit contains graphic descriptions of violence and includes a graphic photo that may be disturbing to some viewers.

According to the lawsuit obtained by Local 6, the plaintiffs in the case — widow Karen Michelle Cash, Marshall County Sheriff's Office Deputy Donald Bowman and his wife Tracey Elizabeth Bowman — allege Cash's shooter, inmate Gary Rowland, was never adequately searched when he entered the Marshall County Sheriff's Department.

Rowland was being interviewed by Cash and Bowman after being arrested for absconding from parole and on drug and gun-related crimes. Rowland asked for a smoke-break during the interview, and Cash and Bowman took Rowland outside.

It was his second smoke-break during the interview.

During this break, Rowland pulled out a handgun he had hidden on his person and fatally shot Cash.

Bowman and another Marshall County deputy, Brandon Little, returned fire, using their agency-approved guns to shoot Rowland.

Both Cash and Rowland were killed in the incident.

According to the lawsuit, Rowland wasn't properly searched upon his arrival the the sheriff's office, despite previously making comments to Cash that he would not go back to jail and would "go down" in a shooting.

According to the lawsuit, Benton Police Chief Stephen Sanderson recounted one of the statements Rowland made to Cash: "I'm not going to back to jail. I got too much time hanging over my head. I will, I've got plenty of guns. I'm gonna have a shootout with you guys."

On the day of the shooting, Rowland was able to hide a 9 mm pistol in his pants and had a large knife around his neck, the suit alleges.

Included in the lawsuit are photos of both the gun and the knife around Rowland's neck.

A statement from the Kentucky State Police report on the shooting is included in the release, and it reads as follows:

“Once at the Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Hampton reportedly did a pat down of Mr. Rowland’s waistband and discovered a lanyard with keys around his neck. He took possession of the lanyard, but did not feel of the chest area again after removing the lanyard.”

The lawsuit details how authorities allegedly missed several opportunities to search Rowland between the time of his arrest and the shooting.

Marshall County Deputy Luke Rudd "did not conduct a thorough search of Mr. Rowland after placing handcuffs on Mr. Rowland," the suit reads. He also allegedly did not instruct any other team members involved in Rowland's arrest to search Rowland.

Deputy Rudd, Calloway County Deputy Troy Doss, and Marshall County Special Deputy Chris Beavers are all accused of failing to search Rowland before placing him in the Benton Police Officer Logan Hampton's squad car on the day of his arrest.

Karen Cash is suing for wrongful death and spousal consortium, and Bowman is suing for spousal consortium.

According to the suit, Donald Bowman has been living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder since the shooting and is unable to continue working as a police officer.

Defendants in the case include: Marshall County Sheriff Matt Hilbrecht; Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight; Logan Hampton; Zach Johnson; Chris Beavers; Luke Rudd; and Troy Doss.