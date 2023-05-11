PADUCAH-- Paducah City Commissioner David Guess's wife was charged with felony identity theft Thursday.
Her attorney says Sandra Guess is innocent.
Paducah Police says she used a man's name to create a fake email account.
She then used it to send a message to city leaders in defense of her husband, who faced controversy for sending a racist text to a city employee.
City leaders say they're shocked and disappointed.
Sandra guess watched the January public hearing for her husband, David Guess.
Then she witnessed the vote for his removal.
In response, she's alleged to have defended her husband in an email, using someone else's identity.
It called out city leaders by name and said the commission as a whole is an embarrassment.
Paducah mayor George Bray says that's why this email stood out.
“We received interviews on both sides, but the difference between this particular email, was that it seemed to be very personal, and very targeted, and called out some things very specifically,” Bray says.
For Commissioner Buz Smith, it's another obstacle the commission must overcome.
“These are distractions, or could be distractions, but you just don't let them distract you. You just continue on making the city a better place,” Smith says.
Local 6 reached out to David Guess on behalf of his wife. He said quote, "It'll all be handled in court," and then referred me to his wife's attorney, Jeremy Ian Smith. We spoke with Smith off camera. While he declined an interview, he did give us this statement.
The City Commission was unsuccessful in removing David Guess from the commission for a text message he sent. Sandra has now been charged with a felony for sending an email. I'm sure they will be investigated for the quality of their Halloween candy this fall. Sandra Guess is innocent and looks forward to being found not guilty at trial. Hopefully, that will give the commission closure.
David Guess has been reinstated as city commissioner.
Bray says the goal is for all 5 members to move forward as a united front.
But right now, the mayor tells us it feels like only 4 out of the 5 are on board.
“We asked David Guess to resign publicly, uh, when all of this came up and he chose not to. And so, that is still out there as an option for him,” says Bray.