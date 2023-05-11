PADUCAH — A Paducah woman is facing an identity theft charge in connection to an email officers say she admitted to sending to city officials.
According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, 54-year-old Sandra Guess, wife of City Commissioner David Guess, was indicted by a McCracken County Grand Jury on a charge of theft of identity of another without consent.
Officers say in late January, a man reported his identity had been stolen and used to create an email account.
The man said an email from that account, which was reportedly critical of the city commission's actions at a public hearing regarding City Commissioner David Guess, was sent to Mayor George Bray and city commissioners.
Commissioner Guess was removed from the city commission for misconduct after sending a racist text message regarding a city commission candidate, then later reinstated after a local judge ruled his text was protected by the First Amendment.
According to the release, officers obtained records from the email provider during the course of their investigation into the incident, which included the cell phone number of the person who created the account.
Officers say they determined the number belonged to Sandra Guess.
She reportedly admitted to creating the fake account and sending the email during an interview with officers, and was indicted by a McCracken County Grand Jury on May 11.
Guess was served an indictment summons.