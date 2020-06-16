LEXINGTON, KY — The wife of a congressman from Kentucky died suddenly and unexpectedly Tuesday night in Lexington, multiple media outlets report.
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr's wife, Carol Barr, died Tuesday night, Lexington NBC affiliate LEX18 reports. The cause of death has not yet been released to the public.
LEX18 reports that Barr's chief of staff, Mary Rosado, released the following statement about Carol Barr's death: “Congressman Andy Barr’s wife Carol passed away suddenly tonight at the family home in Lexington. During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr being called home to heaven. Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters.”
State and federal officials have released statements sharing their condolences for the congressman and his family.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell writes that he and his wife, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, were saddened to hear the news. McConnell's statement reads: "Elaine and I are stunned and heartbroken at the news of Carol’s passing. Her warmth filled whatever room she entered and her contributions made Kentucky a better place for all of us. And to Eleanor and Mary Clay, Carol was a wonderful role model and source of constant love. We send our sincere condolences to Andy, their family and his staff at this terribly painful time."
Gov. Andy Beshear shared a statement via the governor's official Facebook page, saying he and his wife are praying for Barr and his family. Beshear writes: "Britainy and I are heartbroken for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and his family tonight at the sad news of the unexpected passing of the congressman's wife, Carol. We are praying for the Barr family."
Kentucky Sen. President Robert Stivers writes: "Our thoughts and prayers are wholly with the Barr family this evening with the announcement of this unexpected and heartbreaking news. We hope the people of Kentucky join us in praying for Congressman Barr, his two young daughters, their family and loved ones as they navigate this incredibly difficult time."
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said he has known Carol his whole life. He said he is mourning the loss of his friend, and praying for her family.
Quarles writes: "As a Scott County native, I have known Carol my entire life. Carol was a valued member of our community, a wife, and, above all, a mother to two daughters. Every time I saw her, she had a smile on her face, which shined like the Kentucky sun. I mourn the loss of my friend and cannot imagine the level of grief Andy and his family are experiencing. My prayers are with Andy and his daughters during this time. I ask that all of Kentucky join me in praying for them."