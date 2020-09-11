PRESTON-COPE-7

Preston Cope

CALVERT CITY, KY — A wiffle ball tournament to honor the memory of 15-year-old Preston Cope is set for Saturday in Calvert City.

Cope was was one of two students whose lives were lost during a shooting at Marshall County High School in 2018. The teen loved to play wiffle ball. 

The second annual Preston Cope Classic Wiffle Ball Tournament begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Calvert City Baseball Park. 

Registration is $100 per team, and all proceeds benefit the Preston Cope Memorial Fund and scholarships. There is no gate fee. 

Click here for more information about the Preston Cope Memorial Scholarship

