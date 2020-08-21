CALVERT CITY, KY — A wiffle ball tournament to benefit the Preston Cope Memorial Fund and scholarships will be held September, 12 at 9:00 a.m. in Calvert City.
The event is held in memory of Preson Cope, whose life was cut short at just 15 in the Marshall County High School shooting. Cope loved wiffle ball.
Organizers say the tournament will be played at the Calvert City Ball Fields. Those who wish to participate can register teams at playlikepreston.com. Team sponsorship and donations will benefit Preston Cope Memorial Fund and scholarships in his name.
According to the event page on the #PlayLikePreston website, each team needs five players, and teams can be be co-ed. The tournament includes three divisions: elementary for grades K through five, middle school for kids in grades six through eight, and high school for grades nine through 12.
Click here for more information about the Preston Cope Memorial Scholarship.