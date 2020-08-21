Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITY...EXPECT WIDESPREAD VISIBILITIES OF ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS. * IMPACTS...THE EXTREMELY LOW VISIBILITIES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS, WITH EXTREMELY REDUCED REACTION TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&