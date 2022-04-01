(CNN) — After slapping presenter Chris Rock on stage at last weekend's Academy Awards, Will Smith announced in a statement Friday that he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences.
"I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," Smith said in a statement shared with CNN by his publicist.
Smith's statement concluded, "Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."