COLP, IL — A Michigan man wanted for murder was detained in Colp, IL on Monday thanks to a tip left through the Williamson County Crime Stoppers tip line.
According to a Tuesday release from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Thaddeus Cortez Wilson of Holland, MI was detained after U.S. Marshals stopped a vehicle matching the description given by the tipster.
The release says Wilson was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a no-bond warrant out of Holland, Michigan, for homicide.