HERRIN, IL -- COVID-19 put a lot of things on pause this year, including construction for Habitat For Humanity homes in Williamson County, Illinois.
Months after the start of the pandemic, the Williamson County Habitat for Humanity in Southern Illinois has started construction on their 25th home. The home is being built in Herrin, Illinois by construction students from John A Logan College.
The home is 1,300 square feet and is the largest home they've built in the past five years. The city of Herrin donated the land for the project. Once completed it will be home to a mother and her three children.
The construction management instructor for the project said completing the project gives his students a sense of community.
"Sense of community is important because when you live in a small town everyone depends on each other. It takes a village to raise a family. A lot of times we need to have a positive influence on our young children and our families in our communities," John A Logan College Construction Management Instructor Bart Pulliam.
Williamson County Habitat For Humanity is always in need of volunteers or donations.
To find out more information visit http://www.habitat-williamsoncounty.org