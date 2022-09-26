WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A new whole-body scanner will be used help prevent contraband from entering the Williamson County, Illinois, Jail, the county sheriff's office says.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says the whole-body contraband Detection system uses transmission x-ray technology to produce high resolution images of a person's entire body in less than seven seconds. The sheriff's office says the system can detect liquids, metals and minerals.
“The detection system will greatly diminish the contraband brought into our facility.” Chief Jail Administrator Todd Hunter said in a statement released Monday. “The new system will detect items as small as a pill under someone’s arm.”
Federal funds provided through the American Rescue Plan Act were used to buy the $138,000 system, the sheriff's office says. That price tag includes the cost of training the corrections officer who will perform the scans.
In a news release about the purchase, the sheriff's office says the jail is already using the scanner, and Hunter says he is "already seeing results in the prevention of contraband being brought in.”