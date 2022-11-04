WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague, according to a release from the Williamson County state's attorney.
Sprague's mother, Traci Cottanaro, shared her grief with the court.
"Ashleigh loved to dance and sing," Cottanaro said. "She was a loyal friend and a nurturer to all."
Hearn and Sprague met on June 8, 2001, when Hearn, who was 16 years old at the time, offered Sprague and her friends a ride. Hearn dropped the two friends off and that was the last time Sprague was seen alive. Sprague had been reported missing for 12 days when Hearn admitted to his pastor that he had killed Sprague.
Hearn had to be resentenced due to a change in the law that requires special considerations and findings when sentencing juveline offenders due to their age and immaturity.
Hearn has spent over 20 years in prison, and once this 33-year sentence is complete, he will have to serve a five-year term for his attempted escape from Williamson County Jail in 2002 and then a three-year mandatory supervised release.