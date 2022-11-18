WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Eighteen children in foster care had their adoptions finalized Friday at the Williamson County, Illinois, Courthouse.
Similar events happened across the country Friday to celebrate National Adoption Day.
This was the first time Williamson County has celebrated the day in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Local 6 spoke with a family who adopted the third of three siblings Friday. They said the adoption process has been difficult, but worth it.
"It's been hard, it's been scary in some cases," Amanda Smith said. "It's been rewarding that they all get to stay together. It's just completed us as a family ... They get to stay together; that means the most to us."
She and her husband, Johnathan Smith, expressed gratitude to be able to keep their three adopted children together in one family.
"You can't give up on them, you know what I mean?" she said. "Even though they're not our biological children, we never did give up."
National Adoption Day is technically on Saturday, Nov. 19, this year. The day raises awareness for the more than 120,000 youths still in the foster care system in America, many of them waiting on families to adopt them.