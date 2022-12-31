Williamson County is now included in the group of Illinois counties that will not end cash bail beginning at midnight, WFCN reports.
Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said on Saturday a temporary restraining order has been granted.
On Wednesday, Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington declared unconstitutional parts of the SAFE-T Act that ends cash bail. This means the bail reform will not be enforced in the counties named in the suit—now including Williamson County—come Sunday, Jan. 1.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed notice with the state Supreme Court on Friday to appeal the judge's ruling.
A number of other laws will also go into effect Sunday, AP reports:
- Up to 10 days of unpaid leave will be available for those who have a miscarriage, who receive a diagnosis that affects pregnancy or fertility or who lose a family member
- A law from last year that banned hairstyle discrimination in schools will now be enforced in the workplace, including "traits historically associated with race, including, but not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles such as braids, locks and twists."
- Those seeking orders of protection will be able to file them at any time.
- Coroners and medical examiners will be required to report to the FBI when they have human remains that have not been identified after 72 hours.
- For vehicles manufactured in Illinois, there will be a $25 reduction on vehicle registration if the application is made no more than a year after the vehicle was built. Those who typically pay $24 for annual registration under the Senior Citizens and Persons with Disabilities Property Tax Relief Act will now only have to pay $10.
- No one whose car is stolen will have to pay fines, fees or penalties for infractions, such as those caught on red light cameras.