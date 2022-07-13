WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County, Illinois, Republican Party has announced its candidate for the special election for state's attorney after current State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti announced his resignation.
The party released a statement Wednesday announcing that its precinct committee voted unanimously in support of Ted Hampson as its nominee for state's attorney. The statement says Hampson has more than two decades of experience as a defense attorney and also previously served as the county prosecutor for Winnebago County.
The nomination will be formalized during the party's July 19 meeting, the statement says.
“Ted Hampson’s leadership as our next Williamson County State’s Attorney will serve as a complement to ensuring a strong deterrent of criminal activity while upholding everyone’s right to due process,” Williamson County Republican Party Chairman Jeff Diederich said in a quote included in the party's announcement.
Zanotti, a Democrat, announced his resignation on Tuesday, saying he's leaving the position to take a new job as the managing partner of law firm Sam C. Mitchell and Associates in West Frankfort.
In May, Zanotti penned a public apology after he was pulled over for driving under the influence of alcohol. Talking with Carbondale newspaper The Southern Illinoisan on Tuesday, Zanotti said the DUI charge did not influence his decision to resign, claiming that negotiations for his new job have been going on since before that incident.
A Democratic Party candidate has not yet been announced.
A special election is to be held in November.