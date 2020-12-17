WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick says the sheriff's department, along with several state and local law enforcement officers, will be conducting an article search along several streets in the Marion, Illinois, area.
Starting at 10 a.m., the law enforcement officers will be searching along Song Bird Road, Khoury League Road, Fietsam Road, Norman Road and Route 13 East of Marion. Vick is asking the public to watch for officers walking along the roadways, slow down, move to another lane when required, and drive with caution in this area.
On Dec. 5, the sheriff's office began investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl on Song Bird Road. The sheriff's office would not confirm if this article search is related to this investigation.