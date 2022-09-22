WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office is getting upgrades to its radio communication system after the county board of commissioners approved funding for the project earlier this month.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says funding for the upgrades was approved through the American Rescue Plan Act. The new Motorola digital radio system will cost $173,296.10, the sheriff's office says.
In a news release sent Thursday, the sheriff's office says the new digital system will allow deputies to exchange information when communicating with other agencies in and around Williamson County, such as police departments, fire departments, and emergency medical responders. Deputies will also be able to communicate through the digital system via their cellphones if they can't transmit on their radios in an emergency situation. Additionally, the sheriff's office says the system will have encryption capabilities that meet new federal guidelines.
“The current radio system that we have is approximately 25 years old and extremely out of date,” Chief Deputy Scott McCabe said in a statement Thursday. “This new radio system will allow us to respond to emergencies in a timelier manner along with addressing the public and responding deputy’s safety.”
The sheriff's office says it hopes to have the new digital radio system up and running in the next few months.