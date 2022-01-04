WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL – The Williamson County Sheriff's Office has purchased three 2021 Ford Explorers with grant money awarded by The Harrison Bruce Foundation.
Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick thanked The Harrison Bruce Foundation in a statement released Tuesday.
“The grant allowed us to purchase three fully equipped 2021 Ford Explorers to be used for patrol," Vick wrote. "This grant will relieve the burden on our patrol fleet. This grant will allow Deputies to respond to calls in a much more efficient and safe manner" said Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick. This purchase would not be possible without the generous donation from the Harrison Bruce Foundation."
Vick added that the three new patrol cars will be going into service this week.