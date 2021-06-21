WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL– The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's in help locating 40-year-old Lora Jackson.

missing woman.JPG

Lora Jackson

Jackson's last known location was around rural Pinckneyville on June 19. She is believed to be driving a 2013 silver Mitsubishi Outlander IL. 

Law enforcement recently located her purse along Highway 127, south of Pinckneyville. 

Jackson is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has hazel eyes and brown hair, authorities say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Williamson County Sheriff at (618) 997-6541.