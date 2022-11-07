WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office is asking members of the public for help identifying a person suspected of aggravated battery and the suspect's vehicle.
The sheriff's office says deputies were called around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the area of Spillway Road about a mile south of Illinois Route 13.
A news release about the incident did not include a description of the suspect or details about the alleged aggravated battery, but the sheriff's office says the vehicle was dark in color. The vehicle was parked along Spillway Road with its hazard lights activated.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone who saw the vehicle parked on the side of Spillway Road Saturday night to call investigators.
Those who have information relevant to the case can call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).
According to the sheriff's office, information leading to the arrest of the suspect may result in a $1,000 cash reward.