WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A local state's attorney in southern Illinois is stepping down from his position after accepting a job at a law firm.
Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti issued a public apology after he was pulled over for driving under the influence of alcohol in May. But Zanotti tells The Southern Illinoisan that's not why he's stepping down as state's attorney. Instead, he says he's leaving to join Sam C. Mitchell and Associates in West Frankfort as the firm's new managing partner.
"It may seem like that to a lot of folks, but these talks and negotiations have been going on well before that incident," Zanotti tells the Carbondale newspaper.
Zanotti has served as Williamson County state's attorney since 2014, when he was chosen to fill the remaining two years of then-State's Attorney Chuck Garnati's term. After that term, he won reelection twice.
Zanotti's resignation will take effect on July 22, the Southern Illinoisan reports, which means a special election will be held in November to find his replacement.