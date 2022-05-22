WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL- Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti is issuing an apology after being pulled over for driving under the influence.
In a letter addressing the residents of Williamson County, Zanotti details he had been drinking at a friends house before getting in his car and driving home. During his drive he was pulled over by an Illinois State Trooper for speeding, where he was then cited for DUI.
The letter says Zanotti will plead guilty to the offense and accept the penalties that go along with the charge.
You can read the full letter below: