PADUCAH — The next Paducah City Commission has been decided. The next four commissioners are Sandra Wilson, Raynarldo Henderson, David Guess and Buz Smith. They'll make up the elected body for the next two-year term.
Sandra Wilson will serve as mayor pro tem in her sixth term on the commission, with this being her fourth time serving as mayor pro tem. Local 6 spoke with Wilson after the results came in. She says one of her main goals is to keep Paducah growing. This next term will also mark a first time experience for her, while serving on the commission.
"This is the first time that I will serve on the commission as the only woman. And so I don't expect it to be any different; I feel like we'll all continue to work well together," Wilson said. "I would encourage anyone that's interested in public service to go for it. And I'm always happy to counsel people that are thinking about it and talk to them about what it's like to be doing a campaign, and all of the steps are involved with that, and then what's involved when you have to serve."
Wilson's vote tally was followed by Raynarldo Henderson, Buz Smith, and David Guess, in that order. Local 6 spoke with the three of them over the phone after the results were released.
Henderson says he is excited and humbled to be able to serve another term. One of Henderson's main focuses is to continue improving Paducah's Southside, along with champion further improvements for the 911 center. Henderson received the second largest vote tally, with 16% of the vote.
Buz Smith will return to the commission following his past service years ago. Smith had the third largest vote tally, coming in just shy of 16%. Smith shares Henderson's sentiment in developing Southside.
David Guess touched on the projects the city already has underway, namely the outdoor sports complex, E-911 improvements, and the City Block project. On top of neighborhood improvements, Guess feels it's also crucial to energize Paducah's downtown.
This commission will be paired with Paducah Mayor George Bray, whos term will end with the newly elected commissioners. In total, 22,574 people voted in the Paducah City Commission race.