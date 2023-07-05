WINGO, KY — Help has finally arrived for a local city still recovering from a storm that struck a week and a half ago.
City leaders in Wingo, Kentucky, said they’re unable to help with cleanup efforts. They said they can’t go on private property to pick up debris. But, they’re getting help from other resources. The state of Kentucky and Graves County are helping pick up debris. They're collecting it from the street. People in Wingo can put their tree limbs and debris next to the side of the road to be picked up.
Some organizations have had to take on the brunt of the worst of the damage from the June 25 storm. It caused downed tree limbs and damaged property. Enon Baptist Church’s bus was destroyed.
The bus is typically used to transport 60 to 70 kids. That ministry starts up again in August, but they’re going to have to come up with a way to fund it.
“When the storm come through, basically just blew that tree down on top of the bus and the awning,” said Pam Marshall, the minister’s assistant at the church.
Stephen Tucker with the city’s maintenance personnel said the money isn’t there to help folks affected by storm damage with the cleanup. But, the city reached out to Graves County and the state of Kentucky for assistance.
“We don’t have the funding like bigger cities have,” said Tucker. “At first, [Mayor] Charles [Shelby’] said no, we’re not picking up anything up as of right now. But, he contacted the governor’s office, and the governor’s office said they’ll do whatever they can do to help.”
Tucker said the situation gives him perspective. He’s had 39 calls from Wingo residents with questions about aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“This is the first major storm I’ve had since I’ve been here, so I know who I need to contact and who can help me and who can’t,” said Tucker.
As for leaders at Enon Baptist, they have faith things will turn out in their favor.
“I believe everything happens for a reason, and God’s going to take care of us, and we will have a newer and better bus,” said Marshall.
Church leaders with Enon Baptist said the bus costs about $50,000.
Other organizations have also helped with cleanup.
Those include the Graves County Rescue Squad, the Wingo Volunteer Fire Department and the South Graves Community Emergency Response Team.