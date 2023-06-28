WINGO, KY — Trees were cut in half by 50 mph winds, and debris is everywhere. People in Wingo, Kentucky, say they're at a loss for what to do after a strong storm hit Sunday night. They have reached out to city officials but are still not getting the help they need.
Taylor Mills, who has been living in Wingo for the past year, was at home alone with her kids when the storm hit on Sunday. "And the electricity went off in the blink of an eye, after it had started, and the thing, you know, the whole house shakes like it's an earthquake. Scariest thing I've ever experienced," she says.
Now she's tasked with cleaning up the four damaged trees by herself. "Right now, we are cutting up the smaller limbs and pulling them out to the road. We're probably going to light them on fire at the end of the road in the ditch little by little, since we have no pickups come in," she says.
Wingo Mayor Charles Shelby is still working on getting the small community some help.
"We just don't have the equipment. We're not that big of a town or city. We've got some small equipment, small trucks. I've got two employees. I've got some RC workers out of Mayfield that are helping," Shelby says.
Shelby says he needs the community to be patient because more help may be weeks or months away. "We've applied for some funds, so maybe we can get some people with equipment to pick up some of these logs that are piled up," he says.
Until then, people like Mills have to deal with the storm damage and mess themselves.
"[With] my husband working two jobs, it's more stressful for him knowing I'm here by myself doing what I can. Kids are just kinda' doing their own thing inside 'til I take a break, which I don't like," she says.