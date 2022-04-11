A 45-year-old Wingo man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he attempted to run from a sheriff's deputy on foot.
At 4:10 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Graves County Sheriff's Office was stationed in the Pryorsburg area when he observed a motorcycle going down Kentucky Highway 1748 with a 3-year-old child riding on the gas tank.
Deputies learned the motorcycle, driven by Chad Bradley, had no valid license plate.
According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, at some point during the interaction between Bradley and the deputy, Bradley decided to take off running without his 3-year-old. A foot chase ensued during which Bradley threw a set of electronic scales that later tested positive for meth.
The sheriff's office added that a taser was deployed when taking Bradley into custody. The deputy only suffered minor injuries from the altercation.
The child's mother was contacted who came and took custody of the child.
Bradley was charged with 1st degree wanton endangerment (on child), possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, no motorcycle license, no registration plate and no insurance.
Bradley was lodged at the Warren County Kentucky Jail.