GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Departments says a woman hit a cow head on after it walked in front of her car late Thursday night.
Deputies say the accident happened on Slaughter Road and Highway 303. Deputies say Kayla Bailey of Wingo was driving southbound on Highway 303 when a large cow walked out in front of her vehicle. Bailey did not have time to stop and hit the cow head on.
Deputies say Bailey was treated at the scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS.
Local 6 has reached out to the sheriff's department to find out the condition of the cow.