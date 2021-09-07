PADUCAH– Three companies have been announced as the winners of the 1ST50K Start Up Competition. The awardees received $50,000 and will relocate to Paducah.
The 2021 winners are:
Noninvasive Diagnostics Instruments (St. Louis, Missouri) - Provides cost-effective, convenient, and rapid non-invasive point-of-care blood cholesterol testing for patients and their healthcare providers.
Seamly Systems (Huntsville, Alabama) - Develops scalable technology that enables fashion’s digital transformation in today’s connected world to increase profits, reduce waste, and heighten creativity for any size fashion business.
CuddlyTails (New York City, New York) - A technology platform that matches dog owners with pre-verified and screened neighborhood sitters and walkers.
Sprocket Innovation teamed up with Codefi from Cape Girardeau to create 1ST50K, a pitch competition aimed at brining software-based businesses to Paducah. In total, 200 companies from around the world applied to the competition. This July, the 9 finalists were announced. Finalists then came to Paducah to participate in Techfest, an event that showcased demos of their products. The visit to Paducah also included a pitch day, during which a group of local, seasoned entrepreneurs, executives, and technology specialists made recommendations to the competition directors for the winners.
“In smaller cities one of the challenges is creating density of companies to grow the digital economy, where there is a critical mass of founders, mentors, talent, investors, and community support for startups to thrive,” Dr. James Stapleton, Co-founder at Codefi, said. “1ST50K helps inject new companies immediately into the community, to work alongside local entrepreneurs.”
Since 2019, 1ST50K awardees have created nearly 40 jobs and generated over an estimated $2 million in economic impact in Cape Girardeau, according to a recent Economic Modeling Systems report. “We are confident we will see the same success in Paducah in the coming years,” says Sarah Gant, 1ST50K Program Director. “We are pleased to attract a highly-innovative set of startup founders to work with the talented group of local entrepreneurs in the competition committee.”