PRINCETON, KY - A Powerball ticket sold in Princeton, Kentucky on Saturday night matches all five white ball winning numbers. That means the ticket is the winner of the second prize.
The winner paid an additional one dollar for the Power Play option on the ticket. Last night’s Power Play number was 2, so that meant any non-jackpot prize would be multiplied by 2. The typical prize for ma. Since the winner paid the extra dollar for the Power Play option, they will win $2 million.
The numbers for the winning ticket is 10-24-27-35-53 with a Powerball of 18.
The Kentucky Lottery’s Senior Vice President of Communications Chip Polston, says lottery security staff members will execute a series of security checks at the retailer that sold the winning ticket Monday morning. Once that's completed the name of the retailer will be released.
The winner is being advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.
Polston says due to COVID, ticket claims of this size are being handled by appointment only. The winner will have to contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.