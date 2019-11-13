PADUCAH -- The Kentucky Lotto is looking for the winner of a nearly $300,000 lotto ticket sold in Paducah.
A winning Fast Play 50X The Cash jackpot ticket was sold on Sunday, November 3 at the Five Star at 2955 John L. Puryear Drive in Paducah.
The ticket matched all eight numbers to win the $298,373 jackpot.
The winner should sign the back of the ticket and bring it to the Kentucky Lotto headquarters on Main Street in Louisville to claim the prize.
The Five Star will receive a bonus of $2,983.73 for selling the winning ticket.