Weather Alert

...Black Ice and Roadway Refreezing Possible Tonight... A cold front will sweep through the region tonight. Light snow, with accumulations of a dusting up to locally one inch, are possible along the front. Temperatures behind the front will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s overnight. Wet roadways may refreeze forming areas of black ice, most likely on untreated secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. Areas of light freezing drizzle are also possible after midnight, particularly across southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile region of western Kentucky. This may cause additional icing. Travelers should remain alert for changing roadway conditions this evening and overnight.