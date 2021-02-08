Tuesday Evening Update
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the Local 6 area beginning Tuesday night, continuing through Thursday morning, ahead of what could be the most impactful winter storm for our region in a couple of years.
Wintry precipitation will begin Wednesday morning, continuing on and off Thursday morning.
Freezing rain and ice accumulation will be the biggest concern. Confidence is increasing that areas within this watch could see up to one-quarter of an inch of icing. Some isolated higher amounts of ice, between one-quarter and one-half of an inch, can't be ruled out.
There is also a potential for some sleet accumulation on top of the ice. As the system ends Thursday, some areas could also see up to an inch of snow.
Travel could become dangerous, with slippery road conditions developing Wednesday, continuing into Thursday. In areas that receive the higher amounts of ice, some power outages and tree damage could be possible. It is important to remember, however, that while this storm may bring some significant impacts, this is not expected to be as severe as what we experienced in 2009.
As this storm moves out, we could have a period of gusty winds on Thursday. There is some potential that this could add strain to any heavily iced trees.
We will also be looking at an extended period of sub-freezing temperatures in the wake of this system. Once temperatures drop below freezing on Wednesday, it's likely that we'll stay below freezing for nearly a week. This weekend could bring some of the coldest air in at least a couple of years.
