Weather Alert

...Light wintry precipitation expected tonight... A light wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow will develop this evening and overnight across portions of southern Missouri southeast of a Cape Girardeau to Poplar Bluff line, far southern Illinois south of Route 13 and west Kentucky. Significant accumulations are not expected, but slippery conditions may develop on lesser traveled roads and elevated or untreated surfaces. More significant amounts are possible if traveling north of these areas. Use extra caution when traveling tonight.

...Snow, Sleet and Freezing Rain expected into the overnight tonight... ...More significant wintry precipitation expected late Tuesday night through Thursday morning... .Snow and sleet will develop into the evening hours for the Advisory area. Later this evening and overnight, light freezing drizzle or freezing rain is expected to create a thin glaze on top of the snow. Another extended period of wintry precipitation is expected from late Tuesday night through Thursday morning, with potentially significant ice accumulations possible. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch are possible. * WHERE... Wintry precipitation is expected by late Tuesday night across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and the Purchase area and northwest Kentucky. Most of the wintry precipitation will hold off until Wednesday afternoon for the Pennyrile region of west Kentucky. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be dangerous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Stay tuned for updates on this potential winter system. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&