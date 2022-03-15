CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Wisconsin man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison for making threats against a west Kentucky high school.
Kya Nelson pleaded guilty to three charges of terroristic threatening last month. In January of last year, Nelson was charged after police said he made hoax calls targeting Murray High School. In the first call to police, he falsely claimed there was a gunman at the school. A day later, he called again, falsely reporting "five bombs placed at Murray High School that were set to detonate in one and one half hours, and that everyone would die," according to police.
In November of last year, Nelson was charged yet again after police said the 20-year-old from Racine, Wisconsin, sent a harassing text message to a Murray resident.
A plea offer Nelson accepted included five years in prison for counts two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and seven years for a count of first-degree terroristic threatening. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will spend seven years behind bars.