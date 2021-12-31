Ahead of colder weather in the Local 6 area, the American Red Cross wants to remind people in communities impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado that it has shelters, food and clean, warm covers available.
The Red Cross says anyone in areas affected by the storms who needs a safe place to stay can find open emergency shelters by calling 800-RED-CROSS. People can also register for shelter through the Red Cross by calling or texting 512-987-8103 or visiting tinyurl.com/2021KentuckyShelter.
Those who have questions about health care or need assistance in replacing health related items lost in the storm, such as prescription medications, medical equipment, glasses or dentures, can call Red Cross Health Services at 512-987-3740.
Crisis counseling is available 24/7 by calling 800-985-5990 or texting TALKWITHUS to 66746. Additionally, mental health and spiritual care for those affected by the storm is available by calling 571-459-8041.
For more information about Red Cross assistance for people affected by the Dec. 10-11 outbreak, click here. The website includes information about resources in Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas, as well as information on who is eligible for financial assistance through the Red Cross.