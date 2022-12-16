PADUCAH— As temperatures begin to drop, it's time to start preparing your home and cars for the winter weather. Planning and preparing now can help you avoid problems and damage down the road.
Engine failures, gas freezing and pipes bursting is very common in freezing weather
"There are things people know. Winter is coming, and they don't want to be out a large bill if they don't prepare for it. Because if you don't prepare for winter, you can damage an engine or freeze a block" says Morris Alvey, the owner of Alvey's Automotive Inc.
Alvey has been working in the automotive business for more than two decades. After opening his shop in 1999, he's built a relationship with his customers and urges them to bring in their cars as seasons change.
"In the summertime, you have to do some things, and in the winter you have to do different things. In the wintertime, you need to check your belt, hoses, antifreeze, heater — make sure its working," he says.
He also advises people to make sure they always have a snow scraper handy for their windshields and windows in case they become covered in snow or ice.
It's also very important to prepare your home for these freezing conditions.
"You need to remove all garden hoses and stuff like that off your outside hydrants," says Jimmy Hart with Ivitts Plumbing in Paducah. "You need to close up any openings, so you can stop any cold air going under your house."
And there are simple steps you can take to prevent your pipes from bursting in the cold.
"If your kitchen sink and stuff like that is on an outside wall, it helps to leave the faucet running a trickle of water, also, if you open the cabinet doors, so heat can get in there," he says.
Additionally, it's good to keep things like jumper cables in case your car battery dies and things like blankets and extra clothes in your car in case you become stranded during cold weather.