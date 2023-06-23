PADUCAH — Crimes using social media have been on the rise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to the Paducah Police Department, since 2020, there have been 90 reported cases involving Snapchat, including 34 involving sexual offenses, and nearly three times the amount on Facebook, for a total of 269 reported cases, with 28 of them including sexual offenses.
With cases on the rise, Paducah Police Capt. William Hodges says, "[The] Department of Justice website has tips to protect children online; those same things can work for both children and adults. One of the big things is paying attention to the site or profile. Parents should be checking profiles and sites that their kids are on; they should look into them before allowing their kids to sign up, and they should also check periodically: Look at the post, look at the people they are talking to, look at the age groups of the people they are conversing with."
Hodges also said people should also be alert about who they allow to view their profiles, review games, apps, and social media sites, and discuss and develop internet safety plans with their children.
Diamond Metcoase, a college student we spoke with, also expressed how even she could have been targeted when talking to someone she met online through the Disney College program.
"Yeah, so this actually happened a couple of months ago," Metcoase said. "Someone who added me from a group chat were talking and saying, 'Yeah, we should meet up when you get down there,' and I was like, 'What are your dates?' and they told me some dates, but I was like, 'There aren't any arrival or departure dates that exist.'" She realized just from hearing others' stories and utilizing her own social media safety practices that the person might not be who they say they are.
Hodges said social media isn't going away, but it is imperative to teach yourself and your kids about the tools they need to stay safe.
For more information on keeping your kids safe online, click here.