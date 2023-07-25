GRAVES COUNTY, KY— Many of you are cleaning up the damage from the historic west Kentucky flooding. You should remember that even in the midst of cleaning, you need to stay safe while doing it.
You should be using safety gear, watching out for electrical line and staying aware while you're in the water.
These are all part of recovery, but all parts that should be front of mind.
The Graves County Health Department posted a graphic with more safety tips in this recovery time.
Director, Riley Beth Willett says it's important to use safety gear.
"Some gloves, disposable gloves that they can throw away while they're picking up trash or whatever they might be doing whether it be inside or outside umh going through some of that and cleaning that up anything that they can wear just to provide a barrier to protect themselves is a good idea," said Willett.
Two more important ways to be taking care of you and your family: generator safety and food safety.
Willett says generator safety is very important. Generators produce Carbon Monoxide. This toxic gas should not be inhaled, and generators should not be used inside.
Food safety is another concern of Willett's.
"A lot of people don't know when to throw food out or when to eat food, a good rule if thumb is if it's been more than four hours with the power out, you probably need to go ahead and chunk that food. so a lot of times you'll hear, when in doubt throw it out. if it has any kind of odor umh if its been definitely four hours, unfortunately I know it's very expensive to replace that food, but it's a lot better than getting sick," she said.
Time is crucial in this period of recovery. As you are trying to dehumidify your home and dry it out, remember to think about your safety as well.
If you have any questions, you can click here to access the Graves County Health Department website or you can call 270-247-3553.