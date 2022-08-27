LA CENTER, KY-- The hard work seems to have paid off because With Love, From Kentucky is opening a second location in La Center.
In April, we brought you the story of a local gift shop working hard to open in time for one of the biggest events in Paducah- Quilt Week.
So what has it been like for a new small business amid the worst inflation in 40 years?
Owner Karen Harris says it has its challenges but it’s been “tremendous.”
Norma Anselm, former owner of Sisters and Friends decided to take a step back from the store so With Love, From Kentucky owner, Karen Harris stepped in.
“We are traditionally a furniture, antique store. Collectibles. Decor. We've sold that for 12 years,” Anselm says.
Harris had the idea to merge their two stores into a Kentucky décor lover’s dream.
“The people who know Sisters and Friends, and who have known it and loved it, are very, very loyal customers and we just want to expand that family bigger and better,” Harris says.
She's keeping everything special about sisters and friends, like the staff and products.
Plus, she's adding some things from her first location which opened in downtown Paducah in April, where the business has been booming.
“It is so tremendous. We just love it downtown. There are always people. The mornings, you know, it's a little quieter, but there's just always people,” says Harris.
With Love, From Kentucky is Harris’s first retail venture.
She says inflation looks different in this industry.
Being a boutique gives them the freedom to rotate products, opting for less expensive items and avoiding high shipping costs. Still, inflation is making an impact.
“Prices are kind of high for everybody in every sector of the economy but it's just something we're going with. We'll do our best on the prices and give sales where we can,” Harris says.
Harris is trying to make the best of a tough situation.
That's why she decided to expand with sisters and friends.
“When there's a little less competition, your voice is a little louder. That's something that's worked. And we are continuing to let everyone know that we're here and just go big,” Harris says.
Anselm says it's that approach to business that's keeping the spirit of Sisters and Friends alive.
“I think that's what makes this store unusual. We're not traditional and everybody loves it,” Anselm says.
There was constant traffic in and out of the store for the grand opening Saturday.
Harris hopes it’s a sign of a good future ahead.
Harris says the With Love, From Kentucky brand, is done expanding for now.
You can visit their new location, seven days a week, at 6236 Paducah Road, La Center, KY.