PADUCAH — When you walk into Wildhair Studios' Rock Shop in Paducah, you're supposed to feel love and joy. That's impossible for anyone right now, with this metaphysical shop restricted to curbside service only. In a few days, that will change for owner Susan Edwards.
"We've got a sneeze guard that we just installed at the pay station," Edwards said. She is wiping down the whole shop before visitors can come back next week and has free masks for customers.
Edwards, like hundreds of other business owners, will start opening soon, and that means employees will start coming back. It's all a part of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's Healthy at Work initiative, which is a phased process to opening back up the economy. There's a specific order in which businesses are reopening, and it depends on how well a business can practice social distancing. At child care centers, that's hard to do, so they won't open until June or later.
That's leaving grandmothers like Kathy Rhodes to fill the role. Rhodes is helping care for her two grandsons, Wyatt and Noah.
"They've got to have help, because they both had to go back to work full time. So we watch them, then their other grandmother watches them," she said.
Noah and Wyatt's parents returned to work Monday. Kentucky Youth Advocates data shows they are just a snapshot of the more than 201,000 parents who use childcare centers in Kentucky. That does not include school-age children.
"It's just a part of what you have to do until they open back up, but even at that, do they want to put them back in?" Rhodes said.
Local 6 has contacted the governor's office to see if parents who must stay home with their kids are still eligible for unemployment despite their workplaces opening again. We are waiting for a response.