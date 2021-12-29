PADUCAH — There's a critical need for blood donations in our area. The Dec. 10 tornado, combined with the ongoing pandemic, means the blood supply has reached historically low levels.
At this point, some patients relying on a transfusion may not receive the blood they need. That's where the Red Cross comes in.
They're organizing donation drives throughout the next several days.
They tell us they usually see a dip in donations this time of year, but the busy holiday season shouldn't be used as an excuse to not give a lifesaving gift to those who need it.
"We're at a historically low blood supply right now, supply that we haven't seen this low in 10 years. Our recent tragedy is a good reminder of why it's so important to have blood available on our shelves. This time of year, people are so busy with travel. They're busy with holiday plans. A lot of people are off work, so they don't attend their work blood drives," says Anthony Tinin with the American Red Cross.
Here's what you need to know: The Red Cross is organizing a special event called the Holiday Heroes Blood Drive.
It starts Thursday, Dec. 30, and continues every day through the weekend.
The hours each day are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church in Paducah.
You're encouraged to schedule an appointment so you don't have to wait in line.
Everyone who donates will get a free shirt and be entered to win hourly gift card drawings.
To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.