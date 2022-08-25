PADUCAH — The COVID-19 pandemic shut down gatherings throughout the community, but they're opening up and people are ready for it.
One event that is a focal point of Paducah is coming back this year.
Organizers and vendors are excited for the 28th Barbecue on the River and are preparing for the influx of hungry visitors. The event will include barbecue competitors, other food vendors and market-style merchandise.
Barbecue on the River is a Paducah tradition, and tradition is what Rich Allshouse and Bernie Bass are all about. They're part of the Buzzard Brothers, and they've sold their meats at every single Barbecue on the River since its inception.
"Hopefully we're going to order enough and cook it all and sell it all and have good timing so we don't sell out too early and don't sell out too late," said Allshouse.
When it comes to selling their pulled pork, ribs and smoked chicken, they need space.
That's where the new organizer, Beautiful Paducah, steps in.
This year, the event will utilize the farmer's market parking lot and the area behind the floodwall near the transient boat dock and the Holiday Inn downtown location.
It took Beautiful Paducah about five to six months to plan, and they're hoping for a great turnout.
"So many experiences have been made throughout the decades here with this festival, and it's such a huge part of our community," said Whitney Ravellette Wallace, the director of Barbecue on the River. "I just want people to see that even in this short amount of time we had to put it together, even having to change the entire footprint of the festival, Beautiful Paducah is more than capable of bringing this event back to our community."
With this change in organizers and venues, the Buzzard Brothers say they know people are excited to come.
"This is an event that they've missed, and they want to be here, like he said, for the music, for the community and for the support," said Bernie Bass, a member of the Buzzard Brothers.
This year's event will host about 70% of vendors compared to previous years, and leaders say they hope people will be distanced comfortably in the space.
They want everyone to enjoy what Barbecue on the River has to offer.