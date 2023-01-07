No one won the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot Friday night — boosting the next drawing to more than $1 billion.
Since no one secured the top prize, the Mega Millions next jackpot on Tuesday night grows to an estimated $1.1 billion, game officials said.
The numbers drawn Friday night were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and Mega Ball 13.
The odds of taking home the winning jackpot were a measly one in 302.6 million. Friday night’s drawing was the sixth largest in U.S. history.
No one has won the Mega Millions top prize since Oct. 14, when the jackpot was $502 million. People who bought tickets in California and Florida split it, game officials said.
The $1.1 billion jackpot would rank as the third-biggest in the history of the game. The second-highest, $1.3 billion, was won in July.
The largest Mega Millions jackpot, $1.5 billion, was won in 2018 by someone who purchased the ticket in South Carolina. They chose to remain anonymous, and took it as a lump sum of $877,784,124 — which was before taxes.
The largest lottery jackpot ever won in the U.S. was the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in November.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.