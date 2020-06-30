CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL — The owner of the Cave-In-Rock Ferry says the ferry will stop operations Tuesday night. The announcement comes as state leaders were unable to reach an agreement with the owner for a new contract.
The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County with Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Illinois Department of Transportation provide funding for the ferry through the Ohio River Authority.
In a news release, Cave-In-Rock Ferry owner Lonnie Lewis says he agreed to sign a new contract to fund the ferry under the same terms in the previous contract. That contract was approved in 2018, and ended Tuesday. Lewis says it is his understanding that the state of Illinois was agreeable to those terms, but that the commonwealth of Kentucky declined.
The news release says the Ferry's last crossing will be made around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.
"We appreciate the efforts of Crittenden County Judge Executive Perry Newcom, Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler, Kentucky State Senator Robby Mills, Illinois State Representative Patrick Windhorst and Kentucky State Representative Lynn Belcher. All have been supportive and helpful," the news release says.
Newcom tells Local 6 negotiations over the contract will continue, and those involved hope an agreement will be reached quickly.